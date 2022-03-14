Davido issues stern warning to Twitter user who claimed Peruzzi fathered his son

The Twitter user alleged that Davido used the photo of Peruzzi's son on his last album cover.

Meanwhile, it is well known that Davido used his son Ifeanyi on the cover of the said album.

Pulse Nigeria

"Using Peruzzi"s child as an Album cover doesn't guarantee success. Low-key e don stain that little boy white with that disaster he called an album !!!" he tweeted.

In his response the music star issued a stern warning to the Twitter user.

"Deadman walking! You don carry ur hate for me to my child !! Innocent child! Brother, YOU DO THIS ONE !!!! Oya na," he replied.

"Say all you want about DAVIDO .... but DO NOT MENTION MY CHILDREN."

The allegation that Peruzzi is the father of Davido's son has made the headlines several times.

However, Peruzzi has come out to deny the allegations.

The music star cleared the air during a recent interview with Chude Jideonwo on his show 'WithChude.'

According to him, it was absurd that people would make up stories about him sleeping with the partner of the man who changed his life.

"Someone said I had sex with the wife of the man who helped me. Do you know how crazy that is?'' he said.

"Even if you hate me as a person, what did Davido do to you? Anyway, right now, I am careful of every pin that drops near me.”

David Adeleke Jnr. is Davido’s third child and first son. His full name is David Ifeanyi Adedeji Adeleke Jnr.

He was born on Sunday, October 20, 2019, in the United Kingdom.