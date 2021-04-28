Tristan Thompson accused of cheating on Khloé Kardashian again

According to Instagram model, Sydney Chase, she hooked up with him in Jan.

“It was a peek-a-boo d–k, but, baby, it was good,” Chase said on the “No Jumper” podcast when asked about Thompson’s “uncut” penis.

“He told me he was not in a relationship anymore, so I said OK. We talked, we hung out multiple times, we went out together, everything," she added.

The model said she asked Thompson if he was single and he affirmed to being single.

“It happened, and then I found out he was not single, and I cut him off,” she said.

The won't be the first time Thompson will be cheating on his baby mama.

Recall in 2018 Thompson was caught on camera cheating on his then expectant girlfriend.

A video of Tristan Thompson cheating on Reality TV star, Khloe Kardashian went viral in 2018.

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

It showed the basketball star making out with two women in a lounge in New York in October, while Khloe was 3 months pregnant.

In 2019, Thompson attended a party where he was spotted cuddling Kylie Jenner's best friend, Jordyn Woods.

Jordyn Woods is an entrepreneur herself [Instagram/JordynWoods] Pulse Nigeria

Sources said the two couldn't get their hands off each other all through the party.