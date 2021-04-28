RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Tristan Thompson accused of cheating on Khloé Kardashian again

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

The Instagram model says Thompson told her he was not in a relationship.

Sydney Chase, Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian [Instagram/SydneyChaseXO] [Instagram/TristanThompson] [Instagram/KhloeKardashian]

American Basketball star Tristan Thompson has been accused of cheating on his baby mama and reality TV star, Khloe Kardashian.

Recommended articles

According to Instagram model, Sydney Chase, she hooked up with him in Jan.

“It was a peek-a-boo d–k, but, baby, it was good,” Chase said on the “No Jumper” podcast when asked about Thompson’s “uncut” penis.

“He told me he was not in a relationship anymore, so I said OK. We talked, we hung out multiple times, we went out together, everything," she added.

The model said she asked Thompson if he was single and he affirmed to being single.

“It happened, and then I found out he was not single, and I cut him off,” she said.

The won't be the first time Thompson will be cheating on his baby mama.

Recall in 2018 Thompson was caught on camera cheating on his then expectant girlfriend.

A video of Tristan Thompson cheating on Reality TV star, Khloe Kardashian went viral in 2018.

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian
Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

It showed the basketball star making out with two women in a lounge in New York in October, while Khloe was 3 months pregnant.

In 2019, Thompson attended a party where he was spotted cuddling Kylie Jenner's best friend, Jordyn Woods.

Jordyn Woods [Instagram/JordynWoods]
Jordyn Woods [Instagram/JordynWoods] Jordyn Woods is an entrepreneur herself [Instagram/JordynWoods] Pulse Nigeria

Sources said the two couldn't get their hands off each other all through the party.

Well, it didn't take long before the news got to Khloe who instantly ended things with the basketballer.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Osun Govt vows to punish 3 school principals for allowing group to speak to students on Yoruba Nation

'God Calling' director BB Sasore says the film is yet to recoup its N61 million budget

#NeverWatchingAlone: Heineken brings fans together for the UCL with Nancy Isime, Uti, VJ Adams and more

Church donates food items to needy Muslims for Ramadan

Lagos government provides temporary shelter for amputee hawker Mary Daniel

How did Nigerian defender Zaidu Sanusi perform as Porto beat Chelsea in the Champions League?

Police lose personnel in a shootout with suspected kidnappers in FCT

5 ways to set your child up for future success

Comedian Princess says her foster child is the victim actor Baba Ijesha allegedly defiled 7 years ago