The stand-up comedian and host of 'The Daily Show' shared a video of the comments made by the Minister of Agriculture, Audu Ogbeh where he revealed that some Nigerians usually order for pizza from London, a statement which has been found outrageous and at the same time embarrassing.

Well, Trevor Noah in his spontaneous nature jumped on it and made fun of it on his show which actually got everyone laughing.

Back home in Nigeria, not so many people find this statement funny and for some, it felt like the minister exaggerated the whole thing. It is not clear if there are actually Nigerians who order for pizza from London daily but it certainly sounds ridiculous.

Agric Minister Ogbeh says Nigerians now order Pizza through British Airways

According to Minister of Agriculture, Audu Ogbeh, Nigerians now order Pizza from abroad through British Airways. Ogbeh made the disclosure while addressing the Senate Committee on Agriculture on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. He made the remark while buttressing a point about a nation's craze for everything imported.

In Ogbeh’s words, “Do you know, Sir, that there are Nigerians who use their cell phones to import pizza from London; they buy in London and bring it on British Airways in the morning to pick up at the airport. It is a very annoying situation and we have to move a lot faster in cutting down some of these things," he said.

Audu Ogbeh indeed has sparked off a conversation and wonder how far the government will go to curb the excesses of how dependent we are as a country on imported goods.