Ogbeh made the disclosure while addressing the Senate Committee on Agriculture on Wednesday, March 27, 2019.

He made the remark while buttressing a point about a nation's craze for everything imported.

In Ogbeh’s words, “Do you know, Sir, that there are Nigerians who use their cell phones to import pizza from London; they buy in London and bring it on British Airways in the morning to pick up at the airport. It is a very annoying situation and we have to move a lot faster in cutting down some of these things.

Ogbeh also disclosed that “Nigeria is a nation of importers. Toothpick every year costs us 18 million dollars; tomato paste costs us 400 million dollars. Meanwhile, a basket of tomatoes is less than N2,000.

“The farmers are losing money because the processors do not have enough funds to set up factories. Two factories have started off. I am sure by the end of next year, we can comfortably tell the importers of tomato paste to stop.”

Import restriction

In 2015, Nigeria banned the importation of 41 items as one of a number of measures aimed at boosting local production, conserving foreign exchange and boosting output from farmers.

Nigeria’s central bank has favoured import restrictions by imposing capital controls, in a bid to shore up the Naira.

The Buhari administration's mantra has been that Nigeria must be able to produce what it consumes and consume what it produces.

About Pizza

Pizza is an Italian delicacy made from flour and topped with tomatoes, cheese and various other ingredients baked at a high temperature, traditionally in a wood-fired oven.

There are Pizza outlets across Nigeria's major, cosmopolitan cities.