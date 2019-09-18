Toyin Abraham wants everyone to know that she welcomed her son in a hospital in Lagos, dispelling the claims that she had him in a 'traditional home.'

The Nollywood actress revealed this in a video while trying to debunk the claims by fellow actress, Liz Anjorin who insists that the baby was born in a traditional home. Liz had in one of her numerous attacks on Toyin, said that she gave birth to her child in a traditional home.

However, there had been speculations that Toyin Abraham had welcomed her child in the United States. In the newly shared video, the actress said she returned to Nigeria to give birth to the child because she wanted to be close to family.

"Because I trust you people, I decided to have my baby in Nigeria. I actually travelled but I came back. I said I am coming back, let me have my baby in Nigeria because I want to be around everybody'' she said.

The first photo of Toyin Abraham and her newborn baby has made its way to the Internet [LindIkeji]

Obviously, this is not the last we are going to be hearing about the rift between Toyin Abraham and Liz Anjorin. The two have been at loggerheads over the last few days which has been followed by a legal drama.

Toyin Abraham sends legal warning to Liz Anjorin, calls her a pig

However, in her usual controversial style, Toyin Abraham called Liz Anjorin a pig, in the caption of the post.

"Silence is not golden. Rather than wrestle with a pig, it might be ideal to let the pig know that it belongs in the pen. No longer speaking on this, my management team and attorneys are taking this up. Cc @bbbmedia @officialsamolatunj1," she wrote.

In the letter, 'Toyin Abraham brought to Liz Anjorin's notice the post she shared on her Instagram page on Sept 14, 2019, where she accused her of sponsoring an article against her.

"You alleged that security officials at the Saudi airport conducted a search on your person for hard drugs ostensibly acting on a tip-off from our client. The evidence you have against our client is simply because one of her fans with Instagram handle @m_adeoye had a tete-a-tete about you with a blog @gistlover.blog1. You unfathomably assumed the blog belongs to our client, that our client sponsored the article," the statement reads.

The first photo of Toyin Abraham and her newborn baby has made its way to the Internet [Instagram/NkechiSunday]

It didn't end there as Toyin Abraham's lawyers revealed that Liz Anjorin's attack on their client has led to some serious and irreparable injuries. It also says that it has exposed Toyin Abraham to hatred, contempt, and ridicule which has made some of her friends to avoid her.