The rift between Liz Anjorin and Toyin Abraham appears to be getting worse as the former has petitioned the Nigeria Drug Law and Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) over the alleged drug peddling levelled against her by the latter.

In a letter written by Liz Anjorin's lawyers, K.Adewunmi and Associates, Toyin Abraham is adviced to write a 'clear and unqualified' apology letter to their client. It also states that Liz Anjorin is willing to present herself to the drug law agency for drug testing.

Liz who shared the letter via her Instagram page on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, went to drag Toyin Abraham over her previous 'cease and desist' letter. In a very lengthy post, the Yoruba Nollywood actress said Toyin's claims were tasteless, classless and uncouth.

"I am used to myopic cracked head and dead, low life with zero achievement sycophants consoling themselves with lines such as "I have instructed my lawyer to respond, bla bla bla" when weighty allegations and evidence(s) stare them in the face. By principle, I am an APOSTLE of dignity and respect on social media and by nature, I am never going to keep QUIET in the face of EVIL and wickedness. I also believe that whatever rights you have, you must be responsible for them. The fact, that you have rights to have fans doesn't mean you groom them to commit a crime or indulge in anti-social behaviours online.

Liz Anjorin has dared Toyin Abraham to submit herself for a drug test after allegedly accusing her of peddling narcotics.

"The gibberish you gave as a reaction is tasteless, classless and uncouth. When you maliciously came up on social media in your usual way to lie against me and subjected my hard work and personality to untold cyber-attacks with the aid of your followers with deadly, fabricated evidence(s), The evil you groomed will consume you soon. I think the WORLD will soon see that you have no single dignity left in you, hence you could still muster words when a FAN or an account you glorify openly is seen sending a secret message to a criminal blogger just to subject your colleague to defamation, cyber-attacks, and assaults. You are an example of failed women trying to bring HARDWORKING women down secretly.

It didn't end there as Liz Anjorin went to write about how she was ready to submit herself to the NDLEA for drug testing. She also said Toyin should also come forth for a test so it would be ascertain who specifically is into drug abuse.

It didn't end there as Liz Anjorin went to write about how she was ready to submit herself to the NDLEA for drug testing. She also said Toyin should also come forth for a test so it would be ascertain who specifically is into drug abuse. [Instagram/toyin_abraham]

"You accused me of peddling DRUGS and left me with no option now than write a petition to NDLEA to investigate both of US for drug-related offenses. They must as a matter of fact TEST both of us for drugs and publish their outcome. You and I know you desperately need a high powered rehab before you can stop taking cocaine. And only God knows how many of your followers and fans you have initiated into these substance intakes. While I am using my resources to empower and employ people, you are busy using your followers as human shields to hurt your colleagues and targets. You may fake your personality to them, but we know you. You must tell the world why your glorify follower @m_adeoye slide into a deadly blogger to sponsor a deadly and destructive story against me. Until I get justice I will NEVER back down," she wrote.

This latest reaction from Liz Anjorin is coming barely 24 hours after Toyin Abraham had written her a 'cease and desist' letter.

Toyin Abraham sends legal warning to Liz Anjorin, calls her a pig

However, in her usual controversial style, Toyin Abraham called Liz Anjorin a pig, in the caption of the post. [Instagram/ToyinAbraham]

The actress made this known via her Instagram page on Monday, September 16, 2019, where she shared a copy of the 'cease and desist' notice letter. However, in her usual controversial style, Toyin Abraham called Liz Anjorin a pig, in the caption of the post.

"Silence is not golden. Rather than wrestle with a pig, it might be ideal to let the pig know that it belongs in the pen. No longer speaking on this, my management team and attorneys are taking this up. Cc @bbbmedia @officialsamolatunj1," she wrote.

In the letter, 'Toyin Abraham brought to Liz Anjorin's notice the post she shared on her Instagram page on Sept 14, 2019, where she accused her of sponsoring an article against her.

In the letter, 'Toyin Abraham brought to Liz Anjorin's notice the post she shared on her Instagram page on Sept 14, 2019, where she accused her of sponsoring an article against her.

"You alleged that security officials at the Saudi airport conducted a search on your person for hard drugs ostensibly acting on a tip-off from our client. The evidence you have against our client is simply because one of her fans with Instagram handle @m_adeoye had a tete-a-tete about you with a blog @gistlover.blog1. You unfathomably assumed the blog belongs to our client, that our client sponsored the article," the statement reads.

It didn't end there as Toyin Abraham's lawyers revealed that Liz Anjorin's attack on their client has led to some serious and irreparable injuries. [Instagram/ToyinAbraham]

It didn't end there as Toyin Abraham's lawyers revealed that Liz Anjorin's attack on their client has led to some serious and irreparable injuries. It also says that it has exposed Toyin Abraham to hatred, contempt, and ridicule which has made some of her friends to avoid her.