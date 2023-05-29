The sports category has moved to a new website.
Toyin Abraham attends inauguration dinner amidst backlash from fans

Anna Ajayi

The actress has chosen to disregard the hatred.

Toyin Abraham's outfit to the inauguration dinner [Kemi Filani]

The popular Nollywood actress has faced strong criticism on social media for openly supporting President-elect.

However, she remained unfazed as she attended Tinubu's inauguration dinner and even shared photos from the event.

In the midst of the backlash, some of Toyin's fans praised her for sticking to her choice of presidential candidate asserting that Toyin Abraham deserved the honor and respect bestowed upon her.

The fan commented, "Let all haters be quiet, you deserve the honour and respect today because you have been bullied and threatened. It's now your time to enjoy the fruits of your labour."

Recall that in the past, the actress had spoken out about the bullying and insults she received while campaigning for Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

She expressed her surprise at the extent of the trolling she faced. She mentioned that people went as far as complaining to her brand partners and urging Netflix to remove her movies.

Toyin revealed, "I have never seen this level of intimidation, bullying, abuse, and curses in Nigeria in my entire life."

Interestingly, Toyin's husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi, has distanced himself from her political preference.

He made it clear on his Instagram page that he did not endorse any candidate and that his wife's support for a specific party did not reflect his own views. He also rebuked those who directed curses towards their children, emphasising that he did not campaign for any candidate.

In his words: “Good day, everybody, it’s not like I asked anyone of you to vote for any candidate or campaigned for any party, and the fact that my wife is supporting a specific party doesn’t mean that I’m supporting her. So, those of you laying curses on my children, I rebuke it all, and I wish you all the same. And I repeat, I did not campaign for any candidate,“

Despite receiving backlash and insults, including her husband who supports the opposition party and disagrees with her political choices, the actress remains steadfast in her support for President-Elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

As his inauguration takes place today, the negative reception and differing opinions within her household have not influenced her decision to withdraw her support.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a celebrity content writer known for her insightful contributions in the field. She brings a unique perspective to the world of celebrities and entertainment.

