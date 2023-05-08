The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Tinubu appoints Eniola Badmus, Toyin Abraham, other Nollywood stars

Ima Elijah

Eniola Badmus will chair the committee, with Toyin Abraham, Seyi Law, others were named as members.

Toyin Abraham, Eniola Badmus were vocal supporters of Tinubu
Toyin Abraham, Eniola Badmus were vocal supporters of Tinubu

Recommended articles

The committee will be chaired by Eniola Badmus, an actress who previously endorsed the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate during the general election.

Other members of the committee include popular actress Toyin Abraham, comedian Seyi Law, veteran actor Saheed Balogun, singer Chuddy K, and Lawal Olakekan, who goes by the stage name Konga.

With the inauguration set to take place on May 29, the committee has already begun preparations for the swearing-in ceremony.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FRSC urges motorists to desist from using faded number plates

FRSC urges motorists to desist from using faded number plates

Tinubu appoints Eniola Badmus, Toyin Abraham, other Nollywood stars

Tinubu appoints Eniola Badmus, Toyin Abraham, other Nollywood stars

Nigeria to manage COVID-19 as part of integrated healthcare delivery

Nigeria to manage COVID-19 as part of integrated healthcare delivery

Wildfires in Canada force evacuation of 29,000 people

Wildfires in Canada force evacuation of 29,000 people

Presidential election petitions tribunal begins hearing today

Presidential election petitions tribunal begins hearing today

Bi-Courteney gives Rano Air befitting welcome on inaugural landing at MM2

Bi-Courteney gives Rano Air befitting welcome on inaugural landing at MM2

PDP, Atiku request live coverage of court proceedings against Tinubu

PDP, Atiku request live coverage of court proceedings against Tinubu

Obi and Soyinka reconcile after criticism from Labour Party supporters

Obi and Soyinka reconcile after criticism from Labour Party supporters

Kwankwaso's revelation on Sanusi heats up Kano politics

Kwankwaso's revelation on Sanusi heats up Kano politics

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen ascends to footballing royalty with Napoli Serie A triumph

Victor Osimhen ascends to footballing royalty with Napoli Serie A triumph

Newcastle set to flex oil-money with blockbuster move for PSG star

Newcastle set to flex oil-money with blockbuster move for PSG star

2023 Diamond League: 5 events to watch out for in Doha

2023 Diamond League: 5 events to watch out for in Doha

Celebration in Naples as Osimhen leads Napoli to Serie A glory

Celebration in Naples as Osimhen leads Napoli to Serie A glory

Ex-Chelsea star Matic reveals the secret behind Osimhen's form

Ex-Chelsea star Matic reveals the secret behind Osimhen's form

Revealed: Lionel Messi's Top 10 Most Expensive Cars in his $598 million garage

Revealed: Lionel Messi's Top 10 Most Expensive Cars in his $598 million garage

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Festus Keyamo, SAN

Illiteracy is a disease - Keyamo mocks Obidients over Russian lawyer rumour

Seyi Tinubu, Son of the APC National Leader, Bola Tinubu. [the capital]

Tinubu's son reportedly spent ₦5bn on London mansion under corruption probe

Presidential candidates, Peter Obi, Bola Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar and Rabiu Kwankwanso (Channels TV)

IReV fails to upload complete results 69 days after 2023 presidential elections

Dr. Chris Ngige

Ngige tells Obi to leave Labour Day event at Eagle Square