Tinubu appoints Eniola Badmus, Toyin Abraham, other Nollywood stars
Eniola Badmus will chair the committee, with Toyin Abraham, Seyi Law, others were named as members.
The committee will be chaired by Eniola Badmus, an actress who previously endorsed the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate during the general election.
Other members of the committee include popular actress Toyin Abraham, comedian Seyi Law, veteran actor Saheed Balogun, singer Chuddy K, and Lawal Olakekan, who goes by the stage name Konga.
With the inauguration set to take place on May 29, the committee has already begun preparations for the swearing-in ceremony.
