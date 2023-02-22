ADVERTISEMENT
'Jagaban is coming' - Toyin Abraham ecstatic as she meets Tinubu for the first time

Babatunde Lawal

Toyin Abraham continues to be vocal with her love and support for Tinubu.

L-R: Toyin Abraham, Bola Tinubu, Babajide Sanwo-Olu
Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham-Ajewole has expressed her joy as she finally met the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

It is not breaking news that the actress has been the subject of the public's criticism for joining her colleagues in the Yoruba movie industry to endorse Tinubu.

Seemingly unshaken by the swipes, she continued to be vocal about her love and support for the candidate.

Today, the actress took to her Instagram page, where she shared pictures of herself, Tinubu, and Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, at an event.

L-R: Toyin Abraham, Bola Tinubu, Babajide Sanwo-Olu
She claims that this is her first encounter with Tinubu, and after discussing the strategy he intends to employ to address the nation's problems with her, she left feeling certain that she had made the right decision.

L-R: Toyin Abraham, Bola Tinubu, Babajide Sanwo-Olu
She wrote: “For the first time, I met the incoming president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and he shared some of his Ideas, Visions and Strategy to solve the challenges before us, as a Nation. Listening to him indeed renewed my hope and reaffirmed why he is my choice. Jagaban is coming!”

Weeks ago, the actress, in an interview with TVC, declared her love and support for Tinubu and suggested that she might be voting for the candidate in the forthcoming elections.

She also clarified that the decision on who to vote for is solely hers and not an attempt to cajole anyone into voting for her preferred candidate.

It appears that many netizens didn't get this memo, as they have heavily criticised the actress.

Babatunde Lawal

