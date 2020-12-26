Celebrity is about the game of being famous and being the centre of attention. It takes a lot to do that. Exceptionality in a craft and likeability are some of the main factors that help celebrities to snag attention.

In addition to that, sometimes for female celebrities, it's how drop-dead gorgeous and sexy they are that bring them stardom.

Being outrageously beautiful and sexy does bring many fans for female celebrities, especially from the opposite sex and stars have often ridden high on this phenomenon.

In the celebrity scene in Nigeria, we have a host of these hot women, and for this Pulse Picks 2020 list, we look at 10 of the hottest this year.

1. Erica Ngozi Nlewedim (Big Brother)

Erica Nlewedim's beauty radiates all through her personality. From her smiles to her amazing skin. (Instagram/Erica Nlewedim) Instagram

Erica Ngozi Nlewedim was just an actor with little to no buzz in the movie industry before breaking out through the 2020 edition of Big Brother Naija reality TV show.

Her stay in the house ended in controversy, but that didn't stop her from becoming one of Nigeria's most known celebrities this year.

Erica is a gorgeous woman, and it wasn't hard to notice while she was in the house, which drew a lot of attention for her.

Blessed with an infectious smile, Erica is always shining.

It's also admirable how a lot of people connected with the vulnerabilities she showed in the house. It gave her this 'girl next door' image.

2. Tiwa Savage (Musician)

Tiwa Savage is forever sexy (Instagram/Tiwa Savage) Instagram

Ain't no forty-year-old celebrity from this side of the world hotter than the gorgeous and super talented Tiwa Savage.

The release of her fourth body of work Celia and the success of her record 'Koroba' might have grabbed the headlines, but many people around the world continue to be held bound by her beauty and the sexiness she exudes.

3. Yemi Alade (Musician)

Yemi Alade is never scared of showing off her amazing body (Instagram/Yemi Alade) Instagram

Yemi Alade will make this list every year. The hardworking songstress continues to outwork almost everyone in the music industry. And while she keeps entertaining us with her art, we can't help to continue to be amazed at how gorgeous she is.

Alade stays on our necks all year with her beautiful face, well-trimmed thighs and thick body. Have you watched her dance? Goodness!

4. Nengi (Big Brother)

Nengi is a former beauty queen. No surprise here, she's a stunner [Instagram/NengiOfficial]

Fellow Big Brother Naija housemate Ozo spent most of his time in the house trying to win the heart of Nengi but who could blame him.

Nengi, a former beauty queen is quite an eye-catcher. A beautiful body and an even more attractive and enhanced butts, the Bayelsa State-born beauty is a beauty to behold.

5. Sharon Ooja (Actor)

Sharon Ooja is elegance personify (Instagram/Sharon Ooja) Instagram

2020 was the year for Sharon Ooja. The beautiful actress made the headlines following her lead role in the critically acclaimed movie 'Oloture' and her appearance in the popular Youtube series 'The Men's Club'.

With her name in the limelight, it wasn't hard to see and appreciate Ooja's elegance. Her long legs, slender frame and bright smile make her one of the sexiest women around.

6. Tacha (Reality TV/Influencer)

Tacha is fine with a daring personality to match. (Instagram/Tacha) Instagram

Tacha is still riding high on her fame since she broke out from the 2019 edition of Big Brother Naija. A year later, she remains one of the most followed celebrities in the country.

As she continues to enhance her brand, the Port Harcourt raised ex-reality TV star is ever-evolving into a better version of herself, including her beautiful body and fitting daring personality to match.

Tacha regularly updates us with fire photoshoot photos to remind us of how fine she is.

7. Toke Makinwa (Media personality)

Toke Makinwa has deliberately curated her image to be one of the sexiest in the entertainment industry (Instagram/Toke Makinwa) Instagram

From a successful career in the media, Toke Makinwa has curated her image into being one of the sexiest women from this side of the world.

It's impressive how much work she puts into looking good. We love it. A boss chick, she is not scared to splash the cash on the most expensive item (read, bone straight) to make herself look gorgeous.

8. Mercy Eke (Reality TV/Influencer)

Mercy Eke has been up our faces since she emerged as a contestant in 2019 BB Naija. But who's complaining (Instagram/Mercy Eke) Instagram

Mercy Eke has not stopped since she emerged as the winner of Big Brother Naija's fourth season in 2019.

With a stunning backside and her hourglass figure, Eke continues to command the admiration of many.

9. Ini Dima-Okojie (Actor)

Ini Dima-Okojie is effortlessly elegant (Instagram/Ini Dima-Okojie ) Instagram

Despite the slow year in the movie industry, Ini Dima-Okojie did well for herself. Many are beginning to reckon her as an actor.

With her increased relevance, it's no longer difficult to see how stunning she is. Even more impressive is how natural and effortlessly sexy she is.

10. Osas Ighodaro

Osas Ighodaro does not have to try to be fine, she is fine. (Instagram/Osas Ighodaro) Instagram

Osas Ighodaro got her moment in 2020 with her lead role in Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story, one of the most anticipated Nollywood movies of the challenging year.

In a particular scene in that movie (remember, the swimming pool scene) she gave us a sneak peek of her sexy bottom. Don't sleep on Ighodaro.

She is drop-dead gorgeous and effortlessly elegant.