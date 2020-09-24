Interestingly, Ozo was the first housemate to be introduced on the night of the premiere of the fifth season of Big Brother Naija.

After spending a very entertaining and fulfilling nine weeks in the house, the first-class economics graduate was evicted on Sunday, September 20, 2020, making him the 14th housemate to be evicted from the show.

Truth be told, meeting Ozo for the first time and you'd simply be wowed at his gentlemanly character which many believed was a strategy while in the house...false!

Ozo says his family's core values are education, humility, friendship, and loyalty [Instagram/OfficialOzo]

Coming from a family whose core values are education, humility, friendship, and loyalty, Ozo was indeed not your everyday reality TV star. We sat down to chat about all that transpired during his time in Biggie's house.

He couldn't hide his joy and appreciation for all those who supported him during his stay in the house.

"The Superions and my family and friends are the greatest things that have happened in my life. They kept me in the house for as long as I stayed for weeks and they have given me this great platform for me to go and achieve great things in life," he said.

Ozo's friendship with fellow housemate, Nengi was one of his major highlights during his stay in the house [Instagram/OfficialOzo]

We asked the reality TV star about the reception he has been getting since leaving the show and he didn't mince words as he said it has been a mix of positivity and negativity.

"I think it has been great. When you find yourself in this situation, you have to understand that there will always be positives and negatives that come with it but then you always want to lean towards the positives because a positive mind is all you need in life, it pushes you forward. So I'm definitely taking all the positives than the negatives," he said.

Just like most reality TV stars, Ozo says he didn't go into the reality TV show with any strategy. According to him, he went there with an open mind to live his own reality; "Everything that happened is just me and you'd realise this just who I am," he said.

Ozo was mocked for being to extreme with his emotions towards Nengi [BHM]

Fans and viewers of the reality TV show took a keen interest in Ozo when it became clear he was in what many would describe as a triangle with two housemates Nengi and Dorathy. Ozo was quick to clarify what the situation was with the beautiful ladies.

"I mean from the get-go it was never a triangle. I remember one time I was head of house and after one of the eviction Sundays, I had to call every one of the housemates to the table and let everyone know that there was no triangle at all. There was never a triangle situation," he said.

Even a five-year-old child could tell that Ozo had strong feelings for fellow housemate, Nengi, during his stay in the house. They literally spent a lot of time together. We asked Ozo if those moves were simply him showing us his emotional side or it was another strategy to keep the cameras on him.

Ozo and Nengi during one of the Saturday night parties [BHM]

"Every person is different. Some people show emotions more, some people show emotions less. In life, who you are, you are, and at the end of the day. Like I said I came there to live my own reality. My family told me to go there with an open mind which is what I did. It just happened that when I got there I met someone who I cared about, that is all I'll chop it down to," he said.

Ozo surprised millions of Nigerians during the night of his eviction after he said many people might think he was a 'Dum dum' because of his emotions towards Nengi. During our chat, the reality TV star explained why he choose those words to describe his perceived feelings for Nengi.

"You already know what public perception was because I got asked like tons and tons of questions while I was in the house. We all have intuitions so you know that people will feel like 'oh yea you are showing too many emotions' but at the end of the day listen, people are different. People will show emotions more than some other people and that's fine," he said.

Ozo believes despite all the chit chats about him getting distracted during his stay in the house if giving a second opportunity to go back to the house, he won't do anything differently.