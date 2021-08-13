Tonto Dikeh says she is set to go under the knife for the 3rd time

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has revealed that she is waiting to under the knife for the third time.
This will be the movie star's third liposuction surgery.
The movie star made this known via her Instagram page on Friday, August 13, 2021, while schooling fans and critics about cosmetic surgery.
"I have laughed a lot lately on the subject IF YOU SURGERY YOU SHOULDNT USE WAIST TRAINER? Listen Up people You need to Waist eraser/trainer to follow up on your Lipo’s. You need your gym to be your best friend too(I am personally too lazy for that.. so I opt for Nonsurgical Body enhancement)," she wrote.
"Lipo is simply taking fat from one part of your body to another part most lacking. You eat everyday so fat gonna grow back sister. I have had 2 Lipo surgeries and waiting on my third."
Dikeh surprised many of her fans back in 2017 when a video of her going under the knife for cosmetic surgery was released.
The famous video was shared on Linda Ikeji's TV as part of her now aborted reality TV show.
While a lot of people were still speculating about the surgery, Dikeh when on to thank the surgeons who carried out the operation.
After she went under the knife and openly talked about it, several celebrities joined the bandwagon.
Other celebrities who have had cosmetic surgery include Toke Makinwa, BBNaija's Khloe and recently, reality TV star, Nina.
