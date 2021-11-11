'I nor dey give man money and car again o' - Tonto Dikeh forewarns prospective toasters

The movie star made this known while responding to a post from an admirer.

"Be like na Tonto dey enter my eye now," the admirer wrote on IG page.

In her response, the mother of one declined the admirer's proposal following her past experiences.

"I nor dey give man money and car again ooo. I just say make I tell una. If I enter your eye abeg hold money. Na wetin I dey find now. I don stop Indian love o," she replied.

"E no go reach me you turn less privileged 😂😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣🤣🤣🤣🙈🙈🙈🙈 I am now team buy him boxers and Roll o."

It would be recalled that the movie star's last relationship with activist, Prince Kpokpogri ended in a very messy manner.

At the early stage of the relationship, it was filled with loved-up photos on social media and exchange of expensive gifts.

It didn't take long before cracks in the relationship began to rare their ugly head.