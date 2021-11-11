RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'I nor dey give man money and car again o' - Tonto Dikeh forewarns prospective toasters

Odion Okonofua

'Once bitten twice shy.'

Nollywood movie star Tonto Dikeh [Instagram/TontoDikeh]
Nollywood movie star Tonto Dikeh [Instagram/TontoDikeh]

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has advised prospective toasters to be forewarned as she no longer gifts partners with expensive gift items.

The movie star made this known while responding to a post from an admirer.

"Be like na Tonto dey enter my eye now," the admirer wrote on IG page.

In her response, the mother of one declined the admirer's proposal following her past experiences.

"I nor dey give man money and car again ooo. I just say make I tell una. If I enter your eye abeg hold money. Na wetin I dey find now. I don stop Indian love o," she replied.

"E no go reach me you turn less privileged 😂😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣🤣🤣🤣🙈🙈🙈🙈 I am now team buy him boxers and Roll o."

Nollywood movie star Tonto Dikeh [Instagram/TontoDikeh]
Nollywood movie star Tonto Dikeh [Instagram/TontoDikeh]

It would be recalled that the movie star's last relationship with activist, Prince Kpokpogri ended in a very messy manner.

At the early stage of the relationship, it was filled with loved-up photos on social media and exchange of expensive gifts.

Tonto Dikeh and her ex boyfriend Prince Kpokpogri
Tonto Dikeh and her ex boyfriend Prince Kpokpogri

It didn't take long before cracks in the relationship began to rare their ugly head.

It was followed by counter-accusations, arrests, sex tapes, third parties 'stray bullets' and even lawsuits.

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

