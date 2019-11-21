Tonto Dikeh wants her fans to know that she still has got those curves that will keep the guys drooling.

The beautiful actress took to her Instagram page on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, where she shared some sexy photos. She had several captions for the photos but one interesting one that caught our attention was the one where she revealed the reason behind the sexy bikini.

she wrote."HE FLEW ALL THE WAY!! LEAST I COULD DO IS LOOK NICE!! DO I LOOK NICE ENOUGH?? 🤳🤳🤳,"

This will be the first time in four days that the controversial actress will be posting photos on her Instagram.

Recall that she shared a video a few days ago where denied the rumours that she had been arrested in Dubai.

Tonto Dikeh's denies getting deported...

Tonto Dikeh has denied the news going around that she was deported from Dubai. [Instagram/TontoDikeh]

In a video released by the movie star, she laughed off the insinuation that she was deported to Nigeria from Dubai.

"Hello, people whats up. I heard you guys have been looking for me up to the extent that you guys created fake news that I was deported. Really? Anyways I'm still here...still here...going to be here for a while. And please stop the fake news, I have not been deported. Y'all don't know my name? Its King Tonto. You guys are joking with me, I swear, these bloggers be joking with me," she said.

Prior to the release of this video, there had been reports that Tonto Dikeh was arrested in Dubai after reportedly getting into a fight with some security personals.