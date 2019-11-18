Tonto Dikeh has denied the news going around that she was deported from Dubai.

In a video released by the movie star, she laughed off the insinuation that she was deported to Nigeria from Dubai.

"Hello, people whats up. I heard you guys have been looking for me up to the extent that you guys created fake news that I was deported. Really? Anyways I'm still here...still here...going to be here for a while. And please stop the fake news, I have not been deported. Y'all don't know my name? Its King Tonto. You guys are joking with me, I swear, these bloggers be joking with me," she said.

Prior to the release of this video, there had been reports that Tonto Dikeh was arrested in Dubai after reportedly getting into a fight with some security personals.

While Tonto Dikeh is denying her arrest claims, there are unconfirmed reports that music star, Davido is cooling off with the police authority in Dubai for assaulting a young man.

There are unconfirmed reports that Davido has been arrested in Dubai for allegedly inflicting injuries on a supposed fan's head. According to the reports on Twitter, the victim had reportedly approached an already tipsy Davido in an elevator. Things didn't go as planned as the music star got infuriated and broke a bottle on the victim's head.

The police were called in, immediately and the music star was arrested while the victim was rushed to the Kuwait hospital in Deira. Davido and his team are yet to react to the allegations levelled against him.