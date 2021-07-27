'If you can not handle being a step-mom to his kids, then don't marry him' - Tonto Dikeh

The movie star made this known while reacting to the news of a young lady who inserted a hot iron rod into the private parts of her stepdaughter for bedwetting.

"Dear women, If you can not handle being a step-mom to your/A man’s kids, then please do not marry him!!! I repeat do not marry him. Leave him alone to find peace with his children in the hands of a good woman," she wrote.

"Drawing from personal experience growing up with MY stepmom, our relationship was nothing short of amazing, she was my sister, friend and mother all in one, and THIS MADE ME ALWAYS WANT TO BE A STEPMOM."

"Because I want another little Girl and Boy to experience Love in this special form. I wonder why some stepmom can’t be like her. PERSONALLY, I feel being a step-mom is a PRIVILEGE TO RAISE ANOTHER WOMANS CHILDLIKE YOURS."

"ANOTHER LEVEL OF GRACE AND BLESSINGS HEAVEN IS GOING RELEASE ON YOU. There’s no justification for maltreating another person’s child!!! There is no justification for hating another woman’s child. Women like this should be released to other WOMEN LIKE ME to deal with. She needs needs dealt with heavily."

Dikeh recently revealed that she is romantically linked to businessman, Prince Kpokpogri.