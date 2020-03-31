Toke Makinwa has for the umpteenth time slammed the People's Republic of China over the surge of the dreaded coronavirus.

Nigeria has recorded a total of one hundred and thirty-one cases, two deaths and eight recoveries at the time of publishing this article.

In a series of tweets via her Twitter page on Monday, March 30, 2020, the media personality said some questions need to be answered over the mystery of the virus.

"Who started it? Who contained it? Who is now profiting from it??? When I said the world should fine China I was called insensitive, nations should wake up and fix their economy, build factories, empower your people so we all don’t depend on their economy. Happy quarantine," she tweeted.

"We are steady playing catch up while they are getting ahead steady. Their factories are open now, they are producing gloves, masks, kits, for the rest of the world, who is profiting???? Nigeria at least start with fixing power, we can build factories if power is stable.

This is not the first time Makinwa will be taking a swipe at the Chinese for the spread of the virus across the globe.

About twenty-four hours ago, the Nigeria Center for Disease Control confirmed twenty new cases of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19).