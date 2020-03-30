Nigeria has just confirmed twenty new cases of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19).
According to the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC), "Twenty new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 13 in Lagos, 4 in FCT, 2 in Kaduna and 1 in Oyo State.
"As at 09:00 pm 30th March there are 131 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria with 2 deaths."
The latest Oyo state Covid-19 patient is State Governor Seyi Makinde.
Here's a breakdown of cases by states at this time:
- Lagos- 81
- FCT- 25
- Ogun- 3
- Enugu- 2
- Ekiti- 1
- Oyo- 8
- Edo- 2
- Bauchi- 2
- Osun-2
- Rivers-1
- Benue- 1
- Kaduna- 3
8 persons have so far recovered from the virus in Lagos and have been discharged.