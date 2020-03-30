Nigeria has just confirmed twenty new cases of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19).

According to the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC), "Twenty new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 13 in Lagos, 4 in FCT, 2 in Kaduna and 1 in Oyo State.

"As at 09:00 pm 30th March there are 131 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria with 2 deaths."

The latest Oyo state Covid-19 patient is State Governor Seyi Makinde.

Here's a breakdown of cases by states at this time:

Lagos- 81

FCT- 25

Ogun- 3

Enugu- 2

Ekiti- 1

Oyo- 8

Edo- 2

Bauchi- 2

Osun-2

Rivers-1

Benue- 1

Kaduna- 3

8 persons have so far recovered from the virus in Lagos and have been discharged.