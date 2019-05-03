Toke Makinwa wants everyone to know that people heal differently when they face certain situations and as such, should be allowed to heal at their own time and convenience.

The multi-talented media personality made this known via her Instagram page on Friday, May 3, 2019. In what looks like a response to all the statements that have been made since Tonto Dikeh shutdown the Internet a few days ago, Toke Makinwa feels anyone going through any difficulties should be allowed to heal at their own pace and not pressured to move on quickly.

"We are all tested differently, broken differently, our scars fade differently and we heal differently. Everyone should be allowed to grieve how they want, when they want and however long they want to. Stop giving expiry dates to the pain you did not endure. If you cannot be kind, say nothing. It’s ok to be quiet, try it sometime, you won’t die.

"You don’t have to understand everyone’s journey or life’s choices but it’s your duty to respect it. Life visits us all at the end of the day and while you play judge let’s hope when it’s your turn, you remain standing to handle it half as strong or as perfect as you try to claim be. #fridayinspiration #Judgenot #Bekind," she wrote.

It would be recalled that after Tonto Dikeh came out to call out her ex-husband, Churchill Olakunle on social media a few days ago, a lot of people have advised the actress to let sleeping dogs lie and move on.

However, some of these comments haven't come nicely and her response hasn't been friendly too as she has threatened to fight and sue some of those who have been asking her to move on.

ALSO READ: Tonto Dikeh warns IK Ogbonna to back off her business

Drumbeats of war as Tonto Dikeh plans to beat Funke Adesiyan

Okay guys, if you think Tonto Dikehs recent social media rants are going to slide anytime soon, then have a rethink as there might be a huge physical fight coming soon, as she plans to beat fellow actress, Funke Adesiyan.

The new rift between both actresses started off when Funke Adesiyan shared a post on her Instagram page which to a lot felt sounded like she was shading Tonto Dikeh. It didn't take long before Tonto Dikeh responded by saying she was going to physically attack her when next she visits Lagos.

"Funke please say this to me when you see me. Keep this same energy too!!! I will break your mouth I promise. Don't sub me if you ain't bold enough to tag me!!!" she wrote. It didn't take long before Funke Adesiyan replied to Tonto's threats.