Toke Makinwa is appealing to the die-hard fans of the housemates from the last season of Big Brother Naija to be careful about the discord they are creating among the reality TV stars.

The media personality made this known via her Twitter page on Friday, November 22, 2019, where she shared a series of tweets. According to her, these fans are causing a lot of problems for these stars which might lead to depression.

"Been so long since I aired my thoughts on social issues cos I'm busy building my empire but you BBrothernaija fans really need to stop tripping and putting so much pressure on your favourite housemates...

"You guys are causing more harm than good, stop putting them against each other, the show is over let them focus on building their lives, this type of constant competition causes depression, just quit already," she tweeted.

It didn't end there as she advised the overzealous fans to support their preferred reality TV star without insulting and fighting each other on social media. [Instagram/TokeMakinwa]

"You can support your favourite housemate outside the house without fighting and insulting yourselves or other housemates, get your own lives on and leave them to figure this new phase, we are all tired.

"The industry is hard as it is, they are not yet even in the industry, all the noise does not bring success, it doesn't help anyone. Ask the other housemates, some of them had to start from scratch, let people focus and do what they need to do to really succeed," she concluded.

Toke Makinwa's comments are coming on the heels of the perceived rift between fans of the housemates of the last season of Big Brother Naija.

Mercy and Tacha

These fans have come up with different names. The winner of the fourth season, Mercy Eke's fans are known as the 'Mercenaries' while that of the only disqualified housemate of the season, Tacha are known as 'Tacha Titans.'