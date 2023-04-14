The sports category has moved to a new website.
Tiwa Savage confirms robbery attempt at her house

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian superstar Tiwa Savage has confirmed that her house was attacked by thieves.

On April 14, 2023, Tiwa Savage confirmed via her Instagram account that her residential home was breached by thieves.

In the press release, it was confirmed that Miss Savage and her family are safe while some of the individuals responsible were apprehended and are being held for further investigation at the Alagbon Police Station, Ikoyi.

The news comes as a relief to her colleagues are millions of fans whom she has dazzled with her music for over a decade.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

