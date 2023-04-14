Tiwa Savage confirms robbery attempt at her house
Nigerian superstar Tiwa Savage has confirmed that her house was attacked by thieves.
Recommended articles
On April 14, 2023, Tiwa Savage confirmed via her Instagram account that her residential home was breached by thieves.
In the press release, it was confirmed that Miss Savage and her family are safe while some of the individuals responsible were apprehended and are being held for further investigation at the Alagbon Police Station, Ikoyi.
ADVERTISEMENT
The news comes as a relief to her colleagues are millions of fans whom she has dazzled with her music for over a decade.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
Solomon Buchi believes a man's wife should be his next of kin
Tiwa Savage confirms robbery attempt at her house
Zeb Ejiro rates 'more authentic' old Nollywood over new Nollywood
Omawumi, Yemi Alade role back the years on new single 'Love You Well'
Being an international African artist comes with pressure - Uncle Waffles
Award-winning gospel singer Mercy Chinwo dazzles on new EP 'Elevated'
OdumoduBlvck headlines Apple Music's Rap Life Africa for April
Bisola Aiyeola, Adjetey Anang to host 2023 AMVCA nominees announcement
5 iconic Nollywood stars who defined an era
Pulse Sports
Super Eagles star Terem Moffi wins UEFA Conference League award
Jake Paul and Nate Diaz promise violence in MMA and boxing crossover
Napoli get Serie A boost as Osimhen trains with first team
Destiny Udogie: Tottenham loanee sanctioned by Udinese over reckless driving, set to pay €3000 fine in damages
Manchester United manager blames Sevilla draw on bad luck
Super Eagle Terem Moffi gives Nice advantage against Basel with brilliant brace
How good was Obafemi Martins' breakout year at Inter Milan?
Europa League: Manchester United did not miss Rashford against Sevilla, they lacked control
AFN's incompetence strikes again as another athlete dumps Nigeria for USA
ADVERTISEMENT