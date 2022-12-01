RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Tim Godfrey appreciates wife with beautiful post

Babatunde Lawal

He got married to his wife, Erica, on April 23 2022, in Culpeper, VA, United States.

Gospel singer Tim Godfrey has written a lovely post online to appreciate his wife, Erica, months after they tied the knot in a star-studded white and traditional wedding.

Taking to his Instagram page, Godfrey shared a picture of himself and his wife with a caption that showers her with praises.

The gospel artist started his message by stating that it isn't his wife's birthday or their wedding anniversary.

"It’s not your birthday today. It’s not our anniversary today" he wrote.

Explaining that he was appreciating his beautiful wife, he added that meeting his wife was God’s way of leading him to his still waters.

In his words, "I’m just here to tell the whole world how awesome, incredible, bankable, amazing, beautiful, intelligent, prayerful, and gracious you are! I love you and love you and love you! Meeting you was God leading me to my STILL WATERS…My Anambra Princess … thank you for loving me the way you do."

Godfrey described his union with Erica as spending heaven on earth as he professed his love to her.

"Spending life with you is simply HEAVEN ON EARTH! Thank you Jesus…. Your strength has always come through in our weakness! Thank you Erica Katrina Chiyerem Godfrey! I love you @ericakatrinagodfrey," he wrote.

The two got married on April 23 2022. The beautiful wedding ceremony was held in Culpeper, VA, United States.

