Tim Godfrey appreciates wife with beautiful post

Taking to his Instagram page, Godfrey shared a picture of himself and his wife with a caption that showers her with praises.

The gospel artist started his message by stating that it isn't his wife's birthday or their wedding anniversary.

"It’s not your birthday today. It’s not our anniversary today" he wrote.

Explaining that he was appreciating his beautiful wife, he added that meeting his wife was God’s way of leading him to his still waters.

In his words, "I’m just here to tell the whole world how awesome, incredible, bankable, amazing, beautiful, intelligent, prayerful, and gracious you are! I love you and love you and love you! Meeting you was God leading me to my STILL WATERS…My Anambra Princess … thank you for loving me the way you do."

Godfrey described his union with Erica as spending heaven on earth as he professed his love to her.

"Spending life with you is simply HEAVEN ON EARTH! Thank you Jesus…. Your strength has always come through in our weakness! Thank you Erica Katrina Chiyerem Godfrey! I love you @ericakatrinagodfrey," he wrote.