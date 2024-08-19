ADVERTISEMENT
They said that I used my wife for rituals when she fell ill - Obi Cubana

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

His wife, coincidentally, fell ill around the same time that his business was booming.

Billionaire businessman Obinna Iyiegbu opens up about the ritualism accusations

In a recent interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo, Cubana recounted the harrowing experience of his wife's diagnosis and subsequent partial paralysis.

"After my wife gave birth to Alex, something happened. On Valentine's day she developed a strange illness. We were at the Hilton then and Alex was three months old and my wife became numb and at the time I was building Cubana. We were managing it but it became worse so on the 15th we were about to check it out and she collapsed so we rushed her to the best hospital then, in Abuja."

A CT scan then revealed that his wife had a cyst in her brain, which had affected the nerves controlling one side of her body. Cubana described the turmoil he experienced during this time, both personally and professionally, as he was also in the midst of building his business empire.

He explained, "So when we took her for a CT scan, they said that she had a cyst in the brain that was blocking the nerves controlling one side of her body. At the time I became confused because Ibiza was at the top and I had started constructing Cubana."

As a result of the success at his clubs at the time of his wife's sickness, Obi Cubana was accused of using his wife for money rituals.

The businessman explained, "The discussions started and people started saying things. It was someone who called me and said that he heard people saying that I used my wife for JuJu. I said what? And it was my so-called friends who said it. My focus was on getting my wife to be okay. She went to South Africa and the best hospital started treatment and at a point, she was paralysed halfway. So I was flying to South Africa back and forth and my wife was there for a year."

Despite the challenges they were faced with, Cubana's wife remained determined and hopeful.

"The doctor told me that my wife would not die but she won't be able to walk or give birth again. That night, I cried throughout the night and my wife told me 'Obi, I will walk in my feet again and I will train this baby.' She proved everyone wrong; we had three more boys and now you'd never see any sign of paralysis," he concluded.

See the full interview below:

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing.

They said that I used my wife for rituals when she fell ill - Obi Cubana

