Socialite Obi Cubana reportedly arrested by the EFCC

According to Punch, the Abuja-based businessman arrived at the headquarters of the EFCC at Jabi, Abuja, at about noon on Monday, November 1, 2021, where he was interrogated by operatives of the commission.

A source disclosed that his case borders on alleged money laundering and tax fraud.

Obi Cubana turns funeral into carnival in Oba, Anambra State Pulse Nigeria

The source said, “Obi Cubana was arrested and brought to the EFCC headquarters on Monday afternoon over allegations of money laundering and tax fraud. He is being grilled by detectives as we speak.”

The multi-billionaire made headlines earlier in the year after the burial of his mother which was themed 'The event of the year' by many tabloids.