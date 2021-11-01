Socialite Obi Cubana reportedly arrested by the EFCC

There are reports that socialite and Abuja big boy, Obinna Iyiegbu popularly known as Obi Cubana, has been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
It is unclear if the multi-billionaire has been released by the EFCC.
According to Punch, the Abuja-based businessman arrived at the headquarters of the EFCC at Jabi, Abuja, at about noon on Monday, November 1, 2021, where he was interrogated by operatives of the commission.
A source disclosed that his case borders on alleged money laundering and tax fraud.
The source said, “Obi Cubana was arrested and brought to the EFCC headquarters on Monday afternoon over allegations of money laundering and tax fraud. He is being grilled by detectives as we speak.”
The multi-billionaire made headlines earlier in the year after the burial of his mother which was themed 'The event of the year' by many tabloids.
The 46-years-old billionaire hosted the de creme la de creme of the society in his hometown, Oba in Anambra state.
