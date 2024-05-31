ADVERTISEMENT
Davido and 5 other Nigerian celebrities that have launched coins or collectables

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

In May 2021, Burna Boy also hinted at a coin named after himself.

Davido recently launched his very own meme coin
As a result of its launch and the subsequent dip, the singer has been trending on social media.

While we are on the topic, here are 6 Nigerian Celebrities who have their own crypto coins or collectables.

Aside from this year's launch, Davido also launched a coin in November 2021. Back then, he launched $echoke on the Binance Smart Chain to "provide access to giveaways, NFTs, festivals, exclusive merchandise, and other entertainment, media, and hospitality benefits.” The project was unfortunately short-lived and soon forgotten.

Davido
Nigerian singer Teni also has her own collectables,Back in 2023, she launched her coin called Teddy Universe through Quidax, and at the time of the launch the platform had a total supply of her coin standing at 4,000,000,000 TENI.

Nigerian singer Teni
In January 2022, the singer released an NFT project called HeadsByBuju, which he co-launched alongside music video director Iyobosa Rehoboth, AKA Prodigeezy.

BNXN's NFT had about 10,001 unique NFTs of his face at its launch and those who owned them had access to physical and virtual concerts hosted by the singer. They also had access to merchandise and a part of the revenue made from specific music projects.

BNXN (Buju)
Nigerian record producer Leriq launched the NFT-focused company African Valuables Collective (AVC) in June 2022, with strategic partners Bundle Africa, Luno, and Cent. African Valuables Collective is Africa’s premier NFT Collective and was created to curate content from African content creators to the metaverse – art, music, literature, and more. Under AVC he launched the ‘Ghost Diamond’ and the ‘Rough Diamond’ NFTs in 2022.

Leriq [Instagram/leriq]
In March 2022, the cryptocurrency exchange Quidax announced singer Don Jazzy as their brand ambassador. Before that, in November, he showed off part of his NFT collection, which included a cool cat, mutant ape, afrodroids, superkongs and others.

Don Jazzy's [Instagram/Don Jazzy]
Legendary Nollywood actor Osita Iheme, popularly known as Paw Paw, also has his very own NFTs. The numerous memes of various humorous expressions from his movies were minted as NFTs in 2021.

One of the viral Osita Iheme memes which is now minted.
Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

