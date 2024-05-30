ADVERTISEMENT
No go dey hustle like fool - Wizkid trolls Davido after his meme coin plunges in value

Adeayo Adebiyi

Davido called on his millions of followers to invest in his meme coin called $Davido.

Wizkid trolls Davido after his meme coin plunged 90% in value
Wizkid trolls Davido after his meme coin plunged 90% in value

The meme coin quickly gained popularity after its launch and soared as high as 14 times in value as early investors took huge profits.

However, as with several meme coins, Davido's $Davido coin soon dipped in value dropping to less than $0.001579 which is a 90% dip in its valuation.

Nigerians on social media have reacted to Davido's meme coin with some observers calling it a quick cash grab.

Social media reactions to Davido’s meme coin
Social media reactions to Davido's meme coin
Social media reactions to Davido’s meme coin
Social media reactions to Davido's meme coin
Social media reactions to Davido’s meme coin
Social media reactions to Davido's meme coin
Social media reactions to Davido’s meme coin
Social media reactions to Davido's meme coin

Before launching his crypto coin, Davido was alleged to have previously promoted other coins $RAPDOGE and $ECHOKE both of which tanked in value.

Following Davido's meme coin launch and its subsequent tank in value, Wizkid with whom he recently engaged in a beef with has posted what is considered to be a veiled dig at Davido.

Wizkid takes veiled dig at Davido’s meme coin
Wizkid takes veiled dig at Davido's meme coin

In the post shared on his X account, Wizkid said "Work smart so you no go dey hustle like fool."

The post has generated reactions online as the beef between the two Davido and Wizkid seems to be waxing stronger.h

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria who is passionate about the development and documentation of Nigerian music and pop culture.

