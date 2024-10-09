There’s a difference between freedom of data and speech - Paul Okoye

On October 9, 2024, he took to his Instagram story to emphasise the complexities of freedom of speech and the responsible use of social media.

He wrote, "Everything na cruise and jokes until hand touch you... then they will say you are an oppressor because you think you have money and all ... There’s a huge difference between freedom of data and freedom of speech."

"Press play; don’t let the play press you Use the internet; don’t let the internet use you," the singer added in a separate post.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

His posts came after reports that controversial singer and content creator Speed Darlington was arrested for allegedly defaming Burna Boy.

Speed Darlington had previously made a video about the singer, alleging that he had affiliations with American rapper Diddy, who was recently arrested for sex trafficking and other crimes.

Then in the late hours of October 7, 2024, an SOS was posted on Speed's Instagram page, stating that he had been missing for 3 days and asking anyone with information to come forward.

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT