There’s a difference between freedom of data and speech - Paul Okoye

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He stresses that freedom of speech does not come without consequences.

Paul Okoye [Instagram'IamKingRudy]
Paul Okoye [Instagram'IamKingRudy]

On October 9, 2024, he took to his Instagram story to emphasise the complexities of freedom of speech and the responsible use of social media.

He wrote, "Everything na cruise and jokes until hand touch you... then they will say you are an oppressor because you think you have money and all ... There’s a huge difference between freedom of data and freedom of speech."

"Press play; don’t let the play press you Use the internet; don’t let the internet use you," the singer added in a separate post.

Rudeboy's post [instagram/Iamkingrudy]
Rudeboy's post [instagram/Iamkingrudy] Pulse Nigeria

His posts came after reports that controversial singer and content creator Speed Darlington was arrested for allegedly defaming Burna Boy.

Speed Darlington had previously made a video about the singer, alleging that he had affiliations with American rapper Diddy, who was recently arrested for sex trafficking and other crimes.

Then in the late hours of October 7, 2024, an SOS was posted on Speed's Instagram page, stating that he had been missing for 3 days and asking anyone with information to come forward.

His second story post [Instagram/Iamkingrudy]
His second story post [Instagram/Iamkingrudy] Pulse Nigeria
Things then took a different turn when Speed Darlington's mother revealed that her son was declared missing after making. In her video posted online, she was seen begging the singer to have mercy on her son and kindly release him. As a result of the turn of events, both Speed Darlington and Burna Boy became trending topics on social media, with many social media users highlighting the importance of discretion.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

