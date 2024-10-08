Speed Darlington's mother goes on her knees to beg Burna Boy to release her son

On October 8, 2024, news of Speed Darlington missing circulated online with the content creator and comedian reportedly arrested at his residence three days ago.

In the video, Speed Darlington's mother revealed that she was just informed that he was missing after making a video about Nigerian music superstar Burna Boy.

In the video in question, Speed Darlington known for his humour made a mockery of Burna Boy over his affiliation with American rapper P Diddy who was arrested by the FBI for multiple charges concerning sexual exploitation, human trafficking, and slavery.

In the video which many claim led to his arrest, Speed Darlington demanded that Burna Boy explain how he got his Grammy award for his album 'Twice As Tall' on which Diddy was an executive producer. Darlington's comment is one of the many online disparaging attacks at Burna Boy since Diddy's arrest with many suggesting a sexual relationship between them.

Speed Darlington's mother in her video calling attention to her son's arrest went on her knees to plead with the musician to "tamper justice with mercy" and free her only son from detention.

She also called on well-meaning Nigerians to come to Darlington's aid as she doesn't live in Nigeria and doesn't want her son to continue rotting in detention.

