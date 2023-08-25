The trolling on social media hurts sometimes, it's like terrorism - Tuface

Speaking with Adesope on the Afrobeats Podcast, the entertainer spoke on the brutal nature of people on social media, calling their comments hurtful. He made it clear that he is aware of what people say about him and his family on social media, likening the trolling to acts of terrorism on the innocent.

Tuface said, “I get a lot of jabs. I got a lot of people that say stuff about me. People have trolled me severally on social media. And, sometimes it hurts. Sometimes some people will just go on social media to say rubbish. It’s just like terrorists bombing innocent people."

The father of seven noted that even though people constantly berated him, none of them came through to help pay his children's tuition on his behalf. He expressed that trolls comment without the understanding that he parents his children in his way, and there is no guide to raising one's kids.

He said, “And I will start wondering how till today, none of those critics the way they are concerned about my family come to assist in paying my children’s school fees. Not even a single soul. Many people talk about kids, fatherhood, motherhood, all that whole circle. Many people talk about it with public opinion type of thinking. But it’s deeper than that. There’s nobody that has the exact blueprint for this thing."

The controversial artiste explained the unique nature of his relationship with his children, noting that he speaks to them like his peers. He concluded by encouraging parents to establish a connection with their offspring.

See the full Afrobeats Podcast interview below: