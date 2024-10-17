RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

The police violated my rights - Speed Darlington on recent arrest

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He says he is not phased by the experience because he has been arrested 17 times in the USA.

Speed Darlington stresses that he has not been humbled.
Speed Darlington stresses that he has not been humbled.

In a viral clip circulating on October 17, 2024, Darlington detailed his experience in police custody, alleging that his rights were violated.

He said, "The police violated my civil rights and my human rights and denied me the opportunity to talk to my family and my lawyer. The rule says I can only be detained for two days yet I was held for four without any opportunity to speak to my people."

"It seems like I'm not on social media like I used to be but what doesn't kill me makes me stronger. I am stronger now, you feel me? 17 arrests in the USA plus this one making 18 arrests, nothing mega. I have been to the bottomless pit where there is no hope if you don't know anybody, your own don finish," Darlington added.

Details of his arrest emerged after an SOS was posted on his Instagram page on October 7, 2024, which stated that he had been missing for 3 days and asked anyone with information to come forward.

Speed Darlington was arrested for defamation because of a video he made about Burna Boy where he alleged that he had affiliations with American rapper Diddy, who was recently arrested for sex trafficking and other crimes. The video gained traction and following Speed Darlington's arrest, he quickly became the talk of the town online.

Things took a different turn when Speed Darlington's mother revealed that her son was declared missing after making a video about Nigerian musician Burna Boy. In the video, she was seen begging the singer to have mercy on her son and kindly release him.

He was tracked to an Abuja holding centre and was promptly released.

