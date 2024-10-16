The person I could do forever with died - Bimbo Akintola on why she's single

The actress opened up about the death of her former lover during a recent interview with 3PLE Nolly TV.

“He died. I don’t talk about it much, but he died. Do you know how long it took me to find him? A very long time, but he is gone,” she said.

Akintola emphasised that she doesn't believe in marrying just for the sake of it, "If you are not going to be truthful to your vows, then why are you doing it? The person wey me fit do forever for done die. He’s gone. I am not saying that you can’t have two or three loves in your lifetime but do you know how long it took me to find that one that I knew I could stay with."

Reflecting on her choice to stay single, the actress stated that she has not seen anyone she could marry, even amongst the men she's dated.

She explained, "I am also too old to understand red flags when I see it and I think I am too old to manage and say I am doing something just to make other people happy. Who are those people? To make the world happy, I should marry someone so that the world can say you don do am."

"I do believe in marriage but the person I can do it with is dead, he is gone. I have not seen anybody else and before I saw him I thought it will never happen. I have dated but I have never seen myself marrying those people. I didn’t see forever with those people," she concluded.

