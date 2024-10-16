RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Actress Bimbo Akintola reveals why she can never date an actor

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Interestingly, she sees actors as her brothers, in a way

Bimbo Akintola has never dated any actor [X/Onejoblessboy]
During a recent interview with 3PLE Nolly TV, the veteran revealed that she never dated any actors during her career because she sees them as her brothers in the field of work.

She said, "No, I never dated any actor at any point in my career; I don't like you people. I've never been attracted to an actor so to speak. All of you are my brothers, straight. It's not about the kind of men I'm attached to; I just wasn't attracted to people in the workplace."

Akintola explained that she prefers to keep her work life professional, which is why dating her colleagues has never interested her, even though some actors asked her out.

She asked, "My frame of mind when I come to work is the frame of work of an actor who wants to be professional, so I don't see you as dateable people, all of you. I don't see it. We have really handsome actors but I've never thought of dating any one of them...honestly. It doesn't mean they didn't toast me though."

On the subject of controversies, the host asked Akintola how she managed to steer clear of them in her career. To that, she revealed that there was some fake news spread about her in the past.

She explained, "When I first started, there was a lot of controversy and all sorts of things written about me; horrible stuff. There was a part where people were saying I don't wear underwear. I think what it is is that news like that flies and sells so you have more traction and more people on the blog and people buying the papers. People want to read about funny things like that, it's even better now, back then they used to cook up stories, all sorts of stories.

See the full interview below:

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing.

