Tems opens up on wardrobe sale and how she deals with being a shopaholic

In a recently interview with Cool FM, she disclosed that she is a shopaholic and does the sales to declutter her wardrobe. She also said that the proceeds go to charity.

Tems began the sale last year, she said, in a bid to create more space, but has now decided to make it an annual event.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I've been planning for this sale where every year I sell out my closet, both worn and unworn, tagged and untagged, all my bags, all my glasses, all my boots all my shoes. I just cleanse myself of everything I've ever bought that year and I do it annually," she said during the interview. "I decided to start doing that last year because first off, I think I'm a shopaholic. I'm acknowledging the problem you see," she added.

Going further, Tems revealed that she partnered up with an organisation and sought to bring awareness to the organisation's goals during her sale.

"I wanted to work with a particular organisation called WARIF who advocates for women and children that are victims of domestic violence. And I just thought that was a way I can do this, not just partnering with them, but also doing something that involves other people as well and creates awareness. So I thought this sale would kill two birds with one stone; solving my shopaholic problems and also bringing awareness to organisations that need that spotlight," she explained.