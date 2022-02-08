Teenagers criticise Zubby Michael’s flaunt of ‘extravagant’ N8m receipt for food

In an interview with a NAN correspondent, some of the teenagers described the amount spent on the food and displaying the receipt as extravagant, saying it is one among many factors that makes the youths engage in illegal activities to make money just to show it to the world.

Speaking, one Nnenna Amobi, a student at the Kaduna State University, said “So should we clap for Zubby Michael?, when some people are struggling to eat once or twice a day and he is spending such amount on junks in one night, that is madness.”

Also, Shafiu Salis, a barber’s shop owner, said some criminally-minded youths would see the receipt and start thinking of money rituals just to spend like the actor.

He advised the actor and others who may be tempted to also flaunt such extravaganzas to keep their receipts to themselves.

“Social media doesn’t need this; Don’t come and add to the problems of this generation, you are indirectly passing a wrong message to the teenagers and youths of these days, you spend N8m plus in one night, and you are showing us receipt, so we should fry egg for you?” he asked rhetorically.

Another teenager, Sadiq Adegoke, an NYSC member, said the receipt the actor flaunted has no significance to the public.

“These are some of the post that gives the youth wrong orientation of life, and will be hell bent on enriching themselves by whatever means.

“If you are financially capable of making yourself convenient, keep it to yourself, posting it online is doing more harm than good to us, I think it is right time to regulate the social media,” he said.

On his part, Nasiru Dan-Fulani, a business centre operator, said “Even if you spend this, you don’t need to post it, you know the situation of this country, stop oppressing the less privileged, we can not stop you from enjoying your life but use your brain.

“It is a wrong message to the below average Nigerians. Such an irrelevant post, Zubby Michael can chop the life of his head without oppressing those who could not afford a meal in a day,” Dan-Fulani said.

Also, Ephraim Joseph, said young boys somewhere would want to beat Zubby Michael’s record and then engage in diabolic means of making it quicker and bigger.