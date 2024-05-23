Tearful Phyna drags BBN organisers over refusal to pay ₦100m worth of prize

Phyna has been locked in battle with the show sponsors as she struggled to redeem some of the prizes she won as far back as 2022.

While some of the defaulting sponsors have eventually made good on their promises, Quidax Global, a crypto firm, has been reluctant to part with 1BTC promised to the reality show star.

Taking to her Instagram Live on Thursday, May 23, 2024, Phyna called out the show organisers, MultiChoice Nigeria, for their inability to help her secure her prize.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Calling you people out, quickly pay the rest. Quickly give me the BTC too na. Quickly give it to me. Quickly give me the BTC the way you give me other things. What's my business with Quidax. I don't know Quidax. I didn't sign contract with Quidax. When I was going on the show, I didn't know Quidax were part of the sponsors. I didn't know about them. I didn't sign contract with them," the celebrity said with teary eyes.

She continued: "The people I have contract with is MultiChoice, so pay me the money and face Quidax and collect the money. Or collect the money from Quidax and give me my money. What's going on?

"I agree you've done your worst, then pay me what I won. Pay me my prize. Give me my money, let me go. You people will just come and make somebody look like a fool. You people will just... 1BTC 2022 isn't the same as 2024. As at today, 1BTC is over ₦100m. As at 2022, 1BTC was ₦22m, why didn't you fucking give it to me then? Why now?"

Pulse Nigeria

Phyna continues battle with BBN organisers

ADVERTISEMENT

This is hardly the first time Phyna has put the BBN show organisers in the spotlight over the prizes debacle.

She had initially lambasted MultiChoice in an Instagram post in early April over the same matter.

Her outburst attracted the attention of the Practitioners of Content Creating, Skit-making and Influencers Guild of Nigeria (PCCSIGN), who promptly interceded for her.

The PCCSIGN waded in the matter via a letter to the organisers demanding the fulfilment of 1BTC by Quidax Global, one year supply of Pepsi products by Seven-Up Bottling Company, a trip for two to Dubai by Travelbeta, and one year supply of soap products by Evans Industries (Unik Soap) to Phyna.

ADVERTISEMENT