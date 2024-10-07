Taylor Swift overtakes Rihanna to become world's richest female musician

Forbes credits the pop star's financial success primarily to her sold-out global Eras tour and the value of her entire music catalogue, making her the first musician to become a billionaire from her songs and live performances.

Part of her fortune includes close to $600 million from royalties and touring, another $600 million from her music catalog and some $125 million in real estate.

On the Forbes list of the world's billionaires, she is ranked #2,117. Some of the female musicians she has now surpassed include Madonna at $850 M, Beyoncé at $760 M, Celine Dion at $550 M, and Rihanna at $1.4 billion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ranked #2,336 on the updated Forbes world list, Rihanna has been unseated of her status as the world's richest female musician. When she held the position, her net worth peaked at $1.7 billion. And this was credited mainly to the success of her Fenty Beauty line and Savage x Fenty lingerie.

Based on Swift's net worth, she has now become the second richest musician in the world, coming right after Jay-Z who is worth around $2.5 billion.