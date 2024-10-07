ADVERTISEMENT
Taylor Swift overtakes Rihanna to become world's richest female musician

Damilola Agubata

The 34-year-old is the first musician to enter the billionaire league solely on her songs and music performances. This is because of the value of her music catalogue and her Eras tour.

Taylor Swift is now the world's richest female musician.
Taylor Swift is now the world's richest female musician.

Forbes credits the pop star's financial success primarily to her sold-out global Eras tour and the value of her entire music catalogue, making her the first musician to become a billionaire from her songs and live performances.

Part of her fortune includes close to $600 million from royalties and touring, another $600 million from her music catalog and some $125 million in real estate.

On the Forbes list of the world's billionaires, she is ranked #2,117. Some of the female musicians she has now surpassed include Madonna at $850 M, Beyoncé at $760 M, Celine Dion at $550 M, and Rihanna at $1.4 billion.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift makes history after selling over $1 billion dollars in music tour tickets

Ranked #2,336 on the updated Forbes world list, Rihanna has been unseated of her status as the world's richest female musician. When she held the position, her net worth peaked at $1.7 billion. And this was credited mainly to the success of her Fenty Beauty line and Savage x Fenty lingerie.

Based on Swift's net worth, she has now become the second richest musician in the world, coming right after Jay-Z who is worth around $2.5 billion.

ALSO READ: How Taylor Swift shattered Grammy record with 4th Album of the Year win

Damilola Agubata

