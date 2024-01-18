Taylor Swift makes history after selling over $1 billion dollars in music tour tickets
Taylor Swift makes history with record ticket sales.
Recommended articles
In an estimation released by Pollstar, Taylor Swift's "Eras Tour" grossed over $1.04 billion in ticket sales from 60 shows in 2023 with the tickets selling for an average price of $238.
This sees Taylor Swift becoming the first artist to surpass over $1 billion in music tour ticket sales with Elton John's "Farewell Tour" the second highest-grossing tour with over $900 million.
Taylor Swift's touring records is another landmark feat for the artist who leading the charts in pure record sales. The singer has re-recorded for albums with the latest being '1989' which sold 1.6 million copies in its first week in what's a mind-blowing feat.
She's NO. 21 on Billboard's Greatest Artists of All Time Hot 100 list. She's also NO. 16 on Chart Masters best-selling artists of all time and the only artists from the 21st century in the top 30.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng