ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Taylor Swift makes history after selling over $1 billion dollars in music tour tickets

Adeayo Adebiyi

Taylor Swift makes history with record ticket sales.

Taylor Swift sells over $1 billion dollars in tour tickets
Taylor Swift sells over $1 billion dollars in tour tickets

Recommended articles

In an estimation released by Pollstar, Taylor Swift's "Eras Tour" grossed over $1.04 billion in ticket sales from 60 shows in 2023 with the tickets selling for an average price of $238.

This sees Taylor Swift becoming the first artist to surpass over $1 billion in music tour ticket sales with Elton John's "Farewell Tour" the second highest-grossing tour with over $900 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taylor Swift's touring records is another landmark feat for the artist who leading the charts in pure record sales. The singer has re-recorded for albums with the latest being '1989' which sold 1.6 million copies in its first week in what's a mind-blowing feat.

She's NO. 21 on Billboard's Greatest Artists of All Time Hot 100 list. She's also NO. 16 on Chart Masters best-selling artists of all time and the only artists from the 21st century in the top 30.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Taylor Swift makes history after selling over $1 billion dollars in music tour tickets

Taylor Swift makes history after selling over $1 billion dollars in music tour tickets

Global Citizen, pgLang, Ghanaian President partner for ‘Move Afrika: Ghana’

Global Citizen, pgLang, Ghanaian President partner for ‘Move Afrika: Ghana’

Seun Kuti speaks against physical violence as a way to discipline children

Seun Kuti speaks against physical violence as a way to discipline children

Davido is the only Nigerian artiste richer than me - Medikal shades Rema and the rest

Davido is the only Nigerian artiste richer than me - Medikal shades Rema and the rest

Ayo Edebiri speaks on growing up in a strict conservative home in America

Ayo Edebiri speaks on growing up in a strict conservative home in America

Timini Egbuson stars opposite Deyemi Okanlawon in 'All's Fair In Love'

Timini Egbuson stars opposite Deyemi Okanlawon in 'All's Fair In Love'

Can the growing presence of melancholy in Street music make it Nigeria’s foremost genre?

Can the growing presence of melancholy in Street music make it Nigeria’s foremost genre?

'The After' featuring David Oyelowo wins Best Short Film at the AAFC Awards

'The After' featuring David Oyelowo wins Best Short Film at the AAFC Awards

Davido sells out O2 Arena ahead of his January headline concert

Davido sells out O2 Arena ahead of his January headline concert

Pulse Sports

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

AFCON 2023: Osimhen's girlfriend sparks controversy as she chooses Cameroon over Nigeria ahead of Equatorial Guinea clash

AFCON 2023: Osimhen's girlfriend sparks controversy as she chooses Cameroon over Nigeria ahead of Equatorial Guinea clash

AFCON 2023: Kelechi Iheanacho pictured in training ahead of Nigeria’s crucial clash with Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Kelechi Iheanacho pictured in training ahead of Nigeria’s crucial clash with Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles players bow down to Jay-Jay Okocha after Equatorial Guinea draw

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles players bow down to Jay-Jay Okocha after Equatorial Guinea draw

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

Black Stars of Ghana outshine Super Eagles with Kente AFCON arrival in Côte d'Ivoire

Black Stars of Ghana outshine Super Eagles with Kente AFCON arrival in Côte d'Ivoire

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Medikal

Davido is the only Nigerian artiste richer than me - Medikal shades Rema and the rest

10 unforgettable hit songs by Afrobeats star Terry G [Obi Somto]

10 unforgettable hit songs that capture Terry G's uniqueness

Asake drops first single of 2024 'Only Me'

Afrobeats superstar Asake drops first single of 2024 'Only Me'

BeeBee Bassey's soulful melody sheds light on Domestic Abuse struggles

BeeBee Bassey's soulful melody sheds light on domestic abuse struggles