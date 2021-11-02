Socialite Obi Cubana released from EFCC custody

According to several reports, the flamboyant businessman was released on administrative bail.

The businessman has since taken to his Instagram page where he hinted about his release.

"Okpataozueora! I love you ALL!!❤❤❤❤❤. Unbroken. #manoftheyear2021," he wrote.

Obi Cubana was arrested on Monday, November 1, 2021, by the EFCC.

According to Punch, his case borders on alleged money laundering and tax fraud.

“Obi Cubana was arrested and brought to the EFCC headquarters on Monday afternoon over allegations of money laundering and tax fraud. He is being grilled by detectives as we speak," a source told Punch.

Pulse Nigeria

After the news of his arrest broke, many Nigerians including his close friends, associates and family members clamoured for his release.

The multi-billionaire made headlines earlier in the year after the burial of his mother which was themed 'The event of the year' by many tabloids.