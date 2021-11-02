RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Socialite Obi Cubana released from EFCC custody

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

The businessman was reportedly released on administrative bail.

Billionaire businessman Obinna Iyiegbu [Instagram/ObiCubana]
Billionaire businessman Obinna Iyiegbu [Instagram/ObiCubana]

Nigerian businessman and socialite, Obinna Iyiegbu popularly known as Obi Cubana has been released from the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

According to several reports, the flamboyant businessman was released on administrative bail.

The businessman has since taken to his Instagram page where he hinted about his release.

"Okpataozueora! I love you ALL!!❤❤❤❤❤. Unbroken. #manoftheyear2021," he wrote.

Obi Cubana was arrested on Monday, November 1, 2021, by the EFCC.

According to Punch, his case borders on alleged money laundering and tax fraud.

“Obi Cubana was arrested and brought to the EFCC headquarters on Monday afternoon over allegations of money laundering and tax fraud. He is being grilled by detectives as we speak," a source told Punch.

Billionaire businessman Obinna Iyiegbu popularly known as Obi Cubana [Instagram/ObiCubana]
Billionaire businessman Obinna Iyiegbu popularly known as Obi Cubana [Instagram/ObiCubana] Pulse Nigeria

After the news of his arrest broke, many Nigerians including his close friends, associates and family members clamoured for his release.

The multi-billionaire made headlines earlier in the year after the burial of his mother which was themed 'The event of the year' by many tabloids.

The 46-year-old billionaire hosted the de creme la de creme of the society in his hometown, Oba in Anambra state.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

