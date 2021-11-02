RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Cubana Chief Priest, others react to alleged arrest of Socialite Obi Cubana

Odion Okonofua

His friends and associates have all spoken in one voice.

Cubana Chief Priest and Obi Cubana [Instagram/CubanaChiefPriest]

Reactions have continued to trail the arrest of socialite and business mogul, Obinna Iyiegbu popularly known as Obi Cubana.

Obi Cubana was reportedly arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday, November 1, 2021.

Among those who have reacted to his arrest is his former employee and friend, Cubana Chief Priest.

Obi Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana [Instagram/MercyIke]

The businessman took to his Instagram page on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, where he demanded the release of his former business partner.

"What Doesn’t Kill Us Makes Us Stronger, We Igbo’s Re Used To This, Mbakala Ga Ama Ozo Mana Ozo Ga Ala. #FreeObiCubana," he wrote.

Another socialite and prominent businessman, Alex Mascot, shared his thoughts about Obi Cubana's arrest.

"Hard Times make hard men. A man is measured, not by his achievements but by how expeditiously he bounces back from adversity. I feel your pain and stand by you," he wrote.

Many Nigerians have also taken to social media to express their views about the flamboyant billionaire's arrest.

Obi Cubana is said to have been arrested for alleged money laundering and tax fraud.

Cubana Chief Priest, others react to alleged arrest of Socialite Obi Cubana

