Skales tenders apology to wife after calling her 'the devil'

Babatunde Lawal

Last year, Skales called his wife the devil in the diss track, saying he never dreamed he'd end up marrying one.

Skales tenders apology to wife months after branding her "the devil"

Using his Instagram account, he sent an apology to his wife and begged for her forgiveness for his recent public outbursts.

He released a song in November 2022 that made fun of his wife, Precious, while also expressing sorrow over her passing.

Skales also criticized his wife for her "pretense for the loss of his mother," who passed away the previous month, suggesting all wasn’t well with his one-year-old marriage.

He admonished his wife to delete the post she had made about his deceased mother and advised her to act with genuine concern rather than acting for social media. The musician expressed anger and called his wife the devil in the diss track, saying he never dreamed he'd end up with one.

Skales and his wife, Precious Pulse Nigeria

He claimed that she had the chance to save his mother's life but chose not to do so, and that instead, after she passed away, she posted pretentious messages of love on social media.

In the song, Skales also paid tribute to his mother, calling her a "queen with a golden voice" that he would never hear again.

Nevertheless, Skales acknowledged that it was a mistake to discuss their personal matters in public after deleting all the posts that were negative about his wife.

He admitted he's working on emotional self-control and promised to handle things better moving forward. Skales also wished his wife a happy birthday and conveyed his love, concern, and respect for her.

In his words, “Learning to control emotions and taking care of my mental health when life throws me down has to be one of the amazing life lessons I’ve learnt.

“We both made mistakes and I sincerely apologize for letting my grieving times get the best of me by bringing what should be our private life into the public eye, isn’t an act I am proud of and I promise to keep progressing daily in my actions & becoming a better man in handling situations.

“Happy birthday my Queen @her_sanity11, I truly love, respect and care for you & I promise to do better! Cheers to most amazing year yet.”

