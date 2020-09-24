American singer Zayn Malik and his partner Gigi Hadid have welcomed their first child together.

The music star took to his Twitter page on Thursday, September 24, 2020, where he posted a picture of the newborn gripping his heavily tattooed hand.

"Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task,'' he tweeted.

"The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x."

Congratulations to the singer and model on the arrival of their baby.

Hadid first revealed that she was pregnant back in April during a chat with Jimmy Fallon.

Gigi Hadid is an International model Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

"Obviously, we wished we could have announced it on our own terms but we're very excited and happy and grateful for everyone's well wishes and support," she said.

Her statement came days after TMZ announced that she was expecting a baby.

TMZ first broke the news about the couple expecting their 1st child together. [Instagram/ZaynGigii]

The two first started dating in 2015, before announcing a split in March 2018.

The couple allegedly rekindled their relationship in December and were spotted together in NYC in January, fueling rumors they were fully back on.