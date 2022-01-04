RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Singer Sina Rambo shows off newly acquired mansion

The music star recently tied the knot.

Nigerian music star Sina Rambo [Instagram/SinaRambo]

Nigerian singer Sina Adeleke popularly known as Sina Rambo has joined the exclusive list of Lagos landlords.

The music star took to his Instagram page on Tuesday, January 4, 2021, where he shared a photo of his newly acquired home.

"NEW YARD! 🏠 👏 New year just started and God already showing off 🤣 2022 🎆," he captioned the photo.

Congratulations to the singer on his new home.

In 2021, the music star got married to his heartthrob in a private wedding ceremony.

Sina Rambo is a Nigerian singer, entertainer and performer.

He is the elder brother to popular singer B-Red and cousin to one of Africa's biggest music stars, Davido.

