Simi slams female pastor for preaching against accepting natural hair

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

She is now trending because of her take on what the female preacher had to say.

Singer Simi preaches self love
Singer Simi preaches self love

Following the viral video of the preacher, the singer took to her official Twitter account, noting that the preacher is promoting self-hate among women. She attributed the sef hate as the reason why many young women are not comfortable in their skin and seek to lighten their tones by bleaching.

Simi also noted that women struggle with loving themselves when statements about their natural hair are said. To her, the preacher promoted harmful stereotypes by stating that women needed to do away with their natural hair to seem attractive. She then slammed her for being a bad role model to young ladies and giving bad advice.

Her tweet read, "Even when you hide self-hate inside "good advice", it's still self-hate. This is why 90% of skin care products in countries full of beautiful dark skin girls/women are "whitening creams". And girls are told that the hair that grows out of their hair is not special enough. It's not that you're not good enough, it's that they said you're not good enough. She's on the pulpit too. A role model. Lol. Wetin God no send una, na hin una like to dey do."

Following some backlash she received from people who called her a hypocrite because she had a wig on in her display image, she stood her ground. The singer then charged people to stop telling women to change for other people.

"I've seen actual morons now imply that my point is moot because I have a blonde wig on in my avi. I'm hesitant to believe you can be this slow. But if it looks like red, it is probably red. Wear whatever tf you want. Just stop telling women that they're not good enough as they are. And f**k you," she tweeted.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

