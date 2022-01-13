RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'I look forward to spending your money' - Simi says as she celebrates Adekunle Gold on anniversary

The couple got married in 2019 at a private ceremony.

Ngerian singers Simi and Adekunle Gold [Instagram/SymplySimi]

Nigerian music stars Simi and Adekunle Gold have celebrated their third wedding anniversary.

The couple took to their Instagram pages on Thursday, January 13, 2022, where they celebrated each other on social media.

"3 years and you're still the one I love oooh the one that I belong tooooo still the one I kiss goodnight. I love you my boy. I thank you for this journey. God really working overtime with us," Simi wrote.

"A wise man once said "luckily oh mo lowo ti mo fe na". I look forward to spending your money and rubbing your body forever kingofphotoshop. Amen."

For Adekunle Gold, their marriage is the best decision he ever made.

"I thank God for the best 3 years of our lives. Doing this life journey with you is by far the best decision I have ever made. Thank you baby for changing my life forever. I love you Magic," he wrote.

Adekunle Gold and Simi got married in January 2019 at a private wedding ceremony.

The couple welcomed their first child in 2020.

