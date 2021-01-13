Nigerian singers and celebrity couple, Simi and Adekunle Gold are celebrating their second wedding anniversary.

The couple got married in January 2019 at a private wedding ceremony.

On her Instagram page, Simi celebrated her husband and professed her undying love for him.

"Well, 2 years on government paper and 7 years since I gree for you, you lucky man. Through a pregnancy. With a baby, we're both unashamedly obsessed with. Through a pandemic. And it's still you. I've never had to wonder if you're in my corner," she wrote.

"You're still the best man I know. You should have been your own best man (don't leave me)."

"One of my favorite things about you is that you're a really, really good person. I like you a lot. I'm so proud to know you and be your wife. I pray that God continues to be the foundation of our marriage and home."

"I love you Kunle Kosoko. Now, forever and one extra day, and then another, and then another, and then another, ati bębę lo...Happy Anniversary Baby 🎉 PS: My wedding was totally the best wedding party I've ever been in my life. Lol."

On his part, Adekunle Gold wasn't short of words as he recounted their beautiful grass to grace journey.

"I look back to the first day I met you. I had just left the office, so excited that you had finally given me the audience to see you. This local boy put on a white byc vest and a pair of new lilac pants bought specially for the occasion; I even made sure I was there earlier so I had front row seats," he wrote.

"I watched you talk, sing, laugh and dance and Omo I knew that very day that I wanted to be in your life. I knew that day that I wanted my forever to be you."

"Here we are, all three of us, talking, dancing, singing, laughing, and doing this called life together. With you, I have been blessed with so much, so much, it’s too much to count. I love you Simi. Forever your steward."

The couple welcomed their first child in 2020.