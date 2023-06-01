Shaffy Bello opens up about her split from husband after 25-year marriage

In a recent interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo, the actress cited the difficulties of maintaining a long-distance relationship as the primary cause for the dissolution.

Bello disclosed that her estranged husband, Mr Akinrimisi, resided in the United States, which created significant challenges in their marital life. Constantly shuttling back and forth between countries took a toll on their relationship, prompting her to make the difficult decision to seek a divorce.

While acknowledging that her ex-husband was a devoted father to their children, the thespian expressed her desire for something more in her personal life. She recognised that pursuing her ambitions meant making sacrifices, but the physical distance between them proved insurmountable.

"I reached a point where I wanted more," Shaffy explained. "I would always travel back and forth, but I realised that if I really wanted this, it came with sacrifices. It wasn't sacrificing the marriage itself, but rather, him being there in the USA and the distance didn't help."

The actress admitted that coping with the situation became increasingly challenging, ultimately leading her to the difficult decision to end the marriage.

Interestingly, this is not the first time Bello has shared her thoughts on relationships. During a conversation with fellow actress Mercy Johnson on an episode of 'Mercy's Menu,' Shaffy expressed her hesitation towards traditional marriage. Instead, she emphasised the importance of companionship and finding a suitable partner to settle down with, but not necessarily in the confines of marriage.

"I am a one-man kind of woman, and I believe there are a lot of women here to fill a home," Shaffy explained. "That is why when I meet people or go on a date, they are women. I want to settle with someone at the end of the day, I don't want to be 55 and then go out or have a birthday party and then come home and be all alone, I don't want that. I want to be with someone, maybe not marriage, but a companion."

