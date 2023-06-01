The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Shaffy Bello opens up about her split from husband after 25-year marriage

Anna Ajayi

Maintaining a long-distance relationship can be challenging, and only a few are able to pull through.

Shaffy Bello ended her marriage due to the challenges posed by long distance. [Instagram/ @shaffybello]
Shaffy Bello ended her marriage due to the challenges posed by long distance. [Instagram/ @shaffybello]

Recommended articles

In a recent interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo, the actress cited the difficulties of maintaining a long-distance relationship as the primary cause for the dissolution.

Bello disclosed that her estranged husband, Mr Akinrimisi, resided in the United States, which created significant challenges in their marital life. Constantly shuttling back and forth between countries took a toll on their relationship, prompting her to make the difficult decision to seek a divorce.

While acknowledging that her ex-husband was a devoted father to their children, the thespian expressed her desire for something more in her personal life. She recognised that pursuing her ambitions meant making sacrifices, but the physical distance between them proved insurmountable.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I reached a point where I wanted more," Shaffy explained. "I would always travel back and forth, but I realised that if I really wanted this, it came with sacrifices. It wasn't sacrificing the marriage itself, but rather, him being there in the USA and the distance didn't help."

The actress admitted that coping with the situation became increasingly challenging, ultimately leading her to the difficult decision to end the marriage.

Interestingly, this is not the first time Bello has shared her thoughts on relationships. During a conversation with fellow actress Mercy Johnson on an episode of 'Mercy's Menu,' Shaffy expressed her hesitation towards traditional marriage. Instead, she emphasised the importance of companionship and finding a suitable partner to settle down with, but not necessarily in the confines of marriage.

"I am a one-man kind of woman, and I believe there are a lot of women here to fill a home," Shaffy explained. "That is why when I meet people or go on a date, they are women. I want to settle with someone at the end of the day, I don't want to be 55 and then go out or have a birthday party and then come home and be all alone, I don't want that. I want to be with someone, maybe not marriage, but a companion."

ADVERTISEMENT

Shaffy Bello, a prominent figure in the Nigerian entertainment industry, is widely recognised as both a talented film actress and singer. She gained significant attention with her vocal contribution to the popular 1997 hit song "Love Me Jeje" by Seyi Sodimu. Some of her notable movie appearances include Elevator Baby (2019), Chief Daddy (2018) and When Love Happens (2014)

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a celebrity content writer known for her insightful contributions in the field. She brings a unique perspective to the world of celebrities and entertainment.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

I want to take Afrobeats to China -Bad Boy Timz

I want to take Afrobeats to China -Bad Boy Timz

Portable is a motivational speaker - DJ Tunez

Portable is a motivational speaker - DJ Tunez

Shaffy Bello opens up about her split from husband after 25-year marriage

Shaffy Bello opens up about her split from husband after 25-year marriage

Rema's 'Calm Down' spends 39 weeks on top spot of Billboard Afrobeats Chart

Rema's 'Calm Down' spends 39 weeks on top spot of Billboard Afrobeats Chart

Ayra Starr cancels shows in Germany & Denmark over visa issues

Ayra Starr cancels shows in Germany & Denmark over visa issues

Rick Ross declares interest in Ayra Starr

Rick Ross declares interest in Ayra Starr

Seun Kuti addresses assault claim, denies beating wife

Seun Kuti addresses assault claim, denies beating wife

It's time the AMVCA evolves past public voting

It's time the AMVCA evolves past public voting

Toyin Abraham advises President Tinubu to avoid mistakes of predecessors

Toyin Abraham advises President Tinubu to avoid mistakes of predecessors

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

DJ Cuppy shows off her father's new whip [Instagram]

DJ Cuppy shows off her billionaire dad’s Rolls-Royce in Monaco

Ebuka mourns BBNaija ex-housemate, Joseph Ada

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu mourns BBNaija ex-housemate, Joseph Ada

Sheggz being a complete romantic [Twitter]

Sheggz surprises girlfriend, Bella with a trip to the Maldives

Toyin Abraham's outfit to the inauguration dinner [Kemi Filani]

Toyin Abraham attends inauguration dinner amidst backlash from fans