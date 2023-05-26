Seyi Vibez says he misses his mom as he unveils new mansion

Fans and colleagues congratulated the singer after he shared a picture and video of his new property.

Seyi Vibez expressed his deep gratitude to God for this significant milestone in his career.

However, amidst the celebration, he couldn't help but reflect on the death of his late mother, wishing she could witness his current accomplishments and the future successes ahead.

In an emotional caption accompanying the photos, he wrote, "I wish my mother could witness this and more of my achievements to come, but GOD knows the best. No Label till I got here ALHAMDULILLAH, Congratulations LOSEYI."

Balogun Afolabi Oluwaloseyi, popularly known as Seyi Vibez, is a Nigerian singer and songwriter. The artist, Seyi Vibez, gained mainstream success in 2022 following the release if his hit single 'Chance'. His use of Amapiano led to comparisons with Asake who dominated 2022 in unprecedented fashion.