The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Seyi Vibez previews new single, name drops Tems & Ayra Starr

Adeayo Adebiyi

Street-pop sensation Seyi Vibez is set to return with a new exciting single.

Seyi Vibez teases new single ‘Hat-Trick’
Seyi Vibez teases new single ‘Hat-Trick’

Recommended articles

After using Amapiano to lift himself to mainstream success, Seyi Vibez kicked off 2023 on a high note with the release of ‘Memory Card’ EP.

Seyi Vibez took a break from the scene after losing mom in March 2023. He’s now set to make a big return as he teases a new single he calls ‘Hat-trick’.

Seyi Vibes took to his Instagram on May 21 to share a snippet of the new song with a clip of the minted video shot by ace video director TG Omori.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the new song that deploys Amapiano, Seyi Vibes name drops Grammy winning international Nigerian superstar Tems and sensational Afrobeats star Ayra Starr as he alludes to their beauty.

In the snippet, Seyi Vibes also dissed artists who he accuses of using streaming farms to sustain their growth.

The single is set to be Seyi Vibez next release as he continues to assert himself as a force to be reckoned with in the Nigerian music industry.

The Street-pop sensation has been compared to fans with superstar Asake with whom he shares artistic similarities. The comparison has increased as Seyi Vibez grew in popularity and the snippet has generated excitement from fans who are captivated by his catchy blend of Amapiano and Indigenous Yoruba music.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Veteran Nollywood actor Adewale Adeyemo is dead

Veteran Nollywood actor Adewale Adeyemo is dead

Seyi Vibez previews new single, name drops Tems & Ayra Starr

Seyi Vibez previews new single, name drops Tems & Ayra Starr

Burna Boy performs for 40,000 fans in France

Burna Boy performs for 40,000 fans in France

Here are the 2023 AMVCA biggest snubs and surprises

Here are the 2023 AMVCA biggest snubs and surprises

Glitz, glamour as ‘Anikulapo’ wins big at 2023 AMVCA

Glitz, glamour as ‘Anikulapo’ wins big at 2023 AMVCA

Nse Ikpe-Etim responds to losing AMVCA award to Osas with laugh emoji tweet

Nse Ikpe-Etim responds to losing AMVCA award to Osas with laugh emoji tweet

Nazo Ekezie stuns in stylish outfit for AMVCA ceremony

Nazo Ekezie stuns in stylish outfit for AMVCA ceremony

'Anikulapo' wins best movie in Africa at 2023 AMVCA [See full list of winners]

'Anikulapo' wins best movie in Africa at 2023 AMVCA [See full list of winners]

A short list of Nollywood actors could win back-to-back AMVCAs tonight

A short list of Nollywood actors could win back-to-back AMVCAs tonight

Pulse Sports

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

This article analyses the Evolution of Olamide Baddo

The Evolution of Olamide

Sean Tizzle speaks on his absence from the music scene

It wasn't my intention not to be at the top with my peers - Sean Tizzle

Davido talks about how much he charges for collaboration

If I know you, I will charge you $100K for a feature - Davido

Davido brings Chris Brown & Poco Lee together for 'Unavailable' challenge

Davido brings together Chris Brown & Poco Lee for 'Unavailable' challenge