Seyi Vibez previews new single, name drops Tems & Ayra Starr

After using Amapiano to lift himself to mainstream success, Seyi Vibez kicked off 2023 on a high note with the release of ‘Memory Card’ EP.

Seyi Vibez took a break from the scene after losing mom in March 2023. He’s now set to make a big return as he teases a new single he calls ‘Hat-trick’.

Seyi Vibes took to his Instagram on May 21 to share a snippet of the new song with a clip of the minted video shot by ace video director TG Omori.

In the new song that deploys Amapiano, Seyi Vibes name drops Grammy winning international Nigerian superstar Tems and sensational Afrobeats star Ayra Starr as he alludes to their beauty.

In the snippet, Seyi Vibes also dissed artists who he accuses of using streaming farms to sustain their growth.

The single is set to be Seyi Vibez next release as he continues to assert himself as a force to be reckoned with in the Nigerian music industry.