Seyi Vibez loses his mum
The singer's love for his mother is known to all, as he always showed it every chance he got.
Recommended articles
The singer took to his Instagram page to share the news about his mother’s passing with his fans.
As he stated, it's definitely going to be a very dark period. “Today is the darkest day of my life. I lost my ancestor. Love you till I go six feet mum,” he wrote.
ADVERTISEMENT
Pulse offers its sincerest condolences.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
Seyi Vibez loses his mum
Ini Edo re-dedicates daughter to God as she clocks 2
Apple Music launches eight new African Playlists
Burna Boy set to perform at 2023 UEFA Champions League final
Naira Marley stands with Sanwo-Olu for second term
DJ Cuppy bags impressive third degree from University of Oxford
5 Nigerian celebrities who have turned to politics
Crayon releases new single 'The One (Chop Life)' with Yaba Buluku Boys
5 Iranian girls detained for dancing to Rema's 'Calm Down,' he reacts
Pulse Sports
Champions League Power Rankings: Manchester City lead the way but Real Madrid are close
Women's World Cup prize money increased by FIFA ahead of Australia-New Zealand 2023
UCL: Osimhen 'eternally grateful' to ex-Bayern Munich star for current success
Tragedy hits Ighalo’s Al Hilal as head coach loses wife in car crash
‘I'm on the right track’— Osimhen hints at Napoli exit as Manchester United stay alert
Real Madrid vs Liverpool: How LaLiga giant took advantage of Klopp's Reds
ADVERTISEMENT