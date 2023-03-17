ADVERTISEMENT
Seyi Vibez loses his mum

Babatunde Lawal

The singer's love for his mother is known to all, as he always showed it every chance he got.

Singer Seyi Vibez loses mum
The singer took to his Instagram page to share the news about his mother’s passing with his fans.

As he stated, it's definitely going to be a very dark period. “Today is the darkest day of my life. I lost my ancestor. Love you till I go six feet mum,” he wrote.

Pulse offers its sincerest condolences.

