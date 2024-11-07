Seyi Law reveals he was once spiritually monitored through a pair of shoes

On November 6, 2024, an X user posted a warning to the public to refrain from accepting mirrors as gifts, stressing that people use them to spiritually monitor others.

"One of the gifts you should never accept from anybody is MIRROR.. Yes, you heard me… Whether small, big or fancy ones.. DO NOT ACCEPT MIRROR AS A GIFT!"

ADVERTISEMENT

Her post was meant with scepticism from other social media users who did not believe the validity of her claims. Part of the people who believed her warning was the comedian Seyi Law, who wrote about his experience.

He wrote, "I wish it was only a mirror they could use to monitor someone sha. One must be very careful of gifts."

The opinionated comic recalled the times things were revealed to him, once during a prayer session and the other in his sleep.

He wrote, "On the 2nd March 2016, I had a vigil in my room, and as I prayed, God told me there was something in my house that they were using to monitor me and I found out it was a pair of shoes someone gifted me. My wife took it out and burnt it. Prior to that day, I always doubted people who said God spoke to them."

ADVERTISEMENT

"I was awakened from my sleep around 5 am on the 3rd March by a voice that told me to write down what I was hearing. I wrote them, and when my eyes cleared and I read what I wrote, I turned and told my wife that she was pregnant. She doubted it until days later when we confirmed," he added.

He stressed that when he got rid of the shoes, the person monitoring him never showed up in his house again.